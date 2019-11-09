Mrinalini Tyagi to be seen in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series

MUMBAI: Actress Mrinalini Tyagi, who is currently part of Star Plus’ popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has bagged ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series.

Mrinalini, who is known for her stint in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Ishq Mein Marjawan, will play a very interesting character in the series.

According to our sources, she will play the role of Mrs Bhatiya, who will cheat her husband and indulge into extramarital affair.

We also hear that it is a 50 episodes web-series revolving around two big families.

We tried reaching out Mrinalini but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for further updates!