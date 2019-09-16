Mrs. and Mr. Hathi's Japanese avatar in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Gokuldham Society’s only practicing doctor, Hathi, along with his wife Mrs. Hathi are making heads turn in their latest unique outfits in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).



The couple has transformed themselves into adorable Japanese dolls by wearing traditional Japanese attire, thus not only impressing the residents of Gokuldham but also all set to win viewer hearts.



In line with its tradition, Gokuldham Society has organized the annual cultural Rangarang Programme. And Mrs. and Mr. Hathi have won everyone’s hearts by performing on the song ‘Sayonara Sayonara’, looking like dolls in traditional Japanese outfits.



'The song has been my all-time personal favorite. It’s a dream come true for me as I wanted to perform on this song at least once in my lifetime. Komal and I had a really good time performing on this beautiful song in traditional Japanese attire. We are hopeful that the audience will love our look and enjoy watching us perform,' says Nirmal Soni, who plays the role of Dr. Hansraj Hathi.



