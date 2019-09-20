Mrunal Jain and Gautam Vig race for lead role in Kite Runners Pictures ‘Game On’

MUMBAI: The newest production house in town, Kite Runner Pictures is gearing for the release of its first web-film.



The film will be directed by producer Mou Das, was once in news for his attempt to stop a show named, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste from going off-air.



While it is learnt that the team is currently concentrating on the casting and has approached a few actors, nothing is finalised yet. However, in an interview to India Forums, the producer revealed the name of the upcoming movie as ‘Game On’.



The report also revealed that Shaleen Malhotra, Mrunal Jain and Gautam Vij are in race for the role of one of the two male characters for the film, which also has two female characters.



Revealing the storyline, the producer told that it is a suspense thriller where few people come together on a journey where they get trapped in a meticulously planned sinister conspiracy, which they assumed to be a random coincidence.



“It is a 100-minute digital movie, we are making it like a feature film and then will release it on various platforms. So, there is no fixed platform for the movie. It’s a suspense thriller being tried in a format which has been never tried before,” the producer further informed.



