MTV Ace of Space 2: Deepak Thakur back to the show

MUMBAI: Deepak Thakur came into limelight after participating in the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. He was seen in season 12 of the show. Later, he participated in MTV's Ace of Space 2. However, he had to leave the show midway due to injury. Now, according to the latest reports, he is returning to the show.

According to Indian Forums’ sources, Deepak is back in the house. He had a successful surgery and was recuperating for the past few days. In all his posts on social media, he kept saying how he will certainly be back in the show and his fans can certainly be happy now that it is actually happening.