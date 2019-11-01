MTV Ace of Space 2: Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi to grace the show

MUMBAI: MTV Ace of Space, created by Vikas Gupta, is a captive reality television series. The show has made an audience for itself. After the first season, the makers entertained viewers with the second season.

The finale episode is set to air this weekend and two popular faces will be making an appearance on the show. The finale will witness Broken but Beautiful lead Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi as guests. They will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming series, Broken But Beautiful. The show has already got its finalist Baseer Ali who entered the finale by outperforming all other house guests.

Are you excited to see Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the show?