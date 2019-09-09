News

MTV Ace of Space: Vikas Gupta leaks Baseer Ali and Lucinda Nicholas’ bedroom tickle fight

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Created by Vikas Gupta, MTV Ace of Space is a captive reality television series. Divya Agarwal is the winner of the first season. Currently, season 2 of the show is on air. Hosted by Vikas, the show premiered recently and has been making headlines for varied reasons. The latest report revolves around Baseer Ali.

Baseer has been grabbing eyeballs in the house since day one. This time too, he stole the limelight, and for all the right reasons! Baseer has expressed his love for the Australian beauty Lucinda Nicholas inside the house. Every single day they get a bit cosier on the show. And now another video of them tickling each other at night, when the lights were turned off, is breaking the internet. Vikas Gupta himself took to his social media handle and shared a video where the two can be seen having a crazy fight. Vikas captioned the same as, "The tickling fight inside my house and how do I get to see it through a WhatsApp forward @baseer_bob @lucinda_nicholas.

 Take a look below:

Tags > Vikas Gupta, MTV Ace of Space, Divya Agarwal, reality television series, Lucinda Nicholas, qBaseer Ali,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days