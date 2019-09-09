MTV Ace of Space: Vikas Gupta leaks Baseer Ali and Lucinda Nicholas’ bedroom tickle fight

MUMBAI: Created by Vikas Gupta, MTV Ace of Space is a captive reality television series. Divya Agarwal is the winner of the first season. Currently, season 2 of the show is on air. Hosted by Vikas, the show premiered recently and has been making headlines for varied reasons. The latest report revolves around Baseer Ali.

Baseer has been grabbing eyeballs in the house since day one. This time too, he stole the limelight, and for all the right reasons! Baseer has expressed his love for the Australian beauty Lucinda Nicholas inside the house. Every single day they get a bit cosier on the show. And now another video of them tickling each other at night, when the lights were turned off, is breaking the internet. Vikas Gupta himself took to his social media handle and shared a video where the two can be seen having a crazy fight. Vikas captioned the same as, "The tickling fight inside my house and how do I get to see it through a WhatsApp forward @baseer_bob @lucinda_nicholas.

