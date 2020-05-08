MTV and MTV Beats thank the super moms in the most quirky way!

MUMBAI: Best friend, all-time favorite cook, forever companion and a savior- multiple roles of the superwoman, we call ‘Mom’. From cleaning up the messed-up cupboard to satiating hunger pangs at odd hours, to standing as a strong pillar of support in crucial life decisions- Mothers are always to the rescue. There’s no denying the fact that we can’t do without moms in life, and more, without our iconic Mummy dialogues! This mother’s day, MTV and MTV Beats give a tribute to the mother’s magic and charm with a heartwarming twist.

It has always been observed that the most common way of expressing any emotion will always unconsciously have the word Mummy or Maa in it. And while we’re all at home right now, there couldn’t be a better time to realize the value a mother holds in our lives. MTV, through its brand film communicates that its high time we recognize and thank our mothers for all the love and relentless support that she continues to shower upon us. Coupled with some fun, comical elements, the film shows words like “Oooo Mummy!”, “Aree Maa Kasam!”, “Maaaaa!”, “Moooom!”, naturally comes to us in any situation that we’re in. MTV says, Aaj Toh Thank you Bolo and celebrate the spirit of motherhood in the most beautiful way!

With Mummy’s pyaar and daant comes her favorite trademark dialogues! Giving a mummy wala twist to this, MTV Beats creates a fun antakshari with all the iconic mummy dialogues. ‘Padhai me toh dimaag bilkul nahi lagta hai’, ‘Kuch bhi utha lati hai mall se?’, ‘Galti toh meri hai, tujhe paida jo kia’, ‘Kab tak phone se chipke rahoge? Right in the feels right? MTV Beats curates a fun video with children imitating mummy dialogues from every letter. On the social media page of MTV Beats, a letter will be given daily and basis that, users will be asked to reply with some cute mummy dialogues and create further conversations, expressing the undying love for their mother!

Here’s to mom’s magic and celebrating the power of unconditional love, with MTV and MTV Beats!