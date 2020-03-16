MTV Roadies 18 : Congratulations ! Baseer Ali and Jaswanth Bopanna win the immunity and are safe from elimination

Baseer Ali and Jaswanth Bopanna won the Bungee jumping task and now they have won the immunity and are safe from getting eliminated from the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 12:27
MTV Roadies 18 : Congratulations ! Baseer Ali and Jaswanth Bopanna win the immunity and are safe from elimination

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood.

The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

In the previous episode, the contestants performed Bungee jumping; and Arushi and Arshvir  couldn’t perform the task as they couldn’t finish the tribal dance and were at the camp.

But there was one buddy pair who performed exceptionally well and that was Baseer Ali and Jaswanth Bopanna won the task and won the immunity and are safe from elimination and now this disappointed Kevin as he wanted to target them and get eliminated from the show.

( ALSO READ:Exclusive! Ex-Roadies contestants to be a part of the upcoming season? )

Now Baseer Ali and Jaswanth Bopanna getting the immunity Arushi and Arshvir will be targeted and would be eliminated from the show.

Kevin will try his best to save Arushi and his target is Mosse and Gaurav, it will be interesting to see who would be saved and who would be eliminated

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ:Kya Baat Hai! MTV Roadies kick-starts shoot for their new season in South Africa )

 

 

 

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 12:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shriya Pilgaonkar and Aasif Khan on why their on-screen brother-sister pairing in Amazon miniTV’s thriller series Murder In Agonda is special
MUMBAI : Amazon miniTV’s recently released series Murder In Agonda, having the perfect dose of suspense and thrill, is...
Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about learning how to speak Konkani for Amazon miniTV series ‘Murder in Agonda’
MUMBAI : Revolving around a murder mystery in one of Goa’s most respected families, Amazon miniTV’s crime thriller...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Joshipura hides a secret from Rajesh and Vandana
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
“Producers and writers should have a genre-driven strategy, not a platform-driven strategy” says industry veteran, Sameer Nair
MUMBAI: Eminent storyteller and CEO of Applause Entertainment – Sameer Nair weighed in on a new-age web show event at...
Maddam Sir: Upcoming TWIST! Bunty threatens Karishma with a video
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns. Earlier we have soon thatMPT...
Kya Baat Hai! Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty is proud of Rakhi Sawant as she does this special thing; read to know more
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the...
Recent Stories
tiger
Fan Moment! Tiger Shroff’s crazy fan faints at a promotional event for ‘Heropanti 2’, the actor hugs her
Latest Video