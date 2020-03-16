MTV Roadies 18 : Congratulations ! Baseer Ali and Jaswanth Bopanna win the immunity and are safe from elimination

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood.

The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

In the previous episode, the contestants performed Bungee jumping; and Arushi and Arshvir couldn’t perform the task as they couldn’t finish the tribal dance and were at the camp.

But there was one buddy pair who performed exceptionally well and that was Baseer Ali and Jaswanth Bopanna won the task and won the immunity and are safe from elimination and now this disappointed Kevin as he wanted to target them and get eliminated from the show.

Now Baseer Ali and Jaswanth Bopanna getting the immunity Arushi and Arshvir will be targeted and would be eliminated from the show.

Kevin will try his best to save Arushi and his target is Mosse and Gaurav, it will be interesting to see who would be saved and who would be eliminated

