MTV Roadies 18: EXCLUSIVE! Initially, I did miss Rannvijay as when you think of Roadies his name pops up; it took time to get used to Sonu Sood, but once we caught his vibe things went smooth and he spreads so much positivity: Roadies winner Ashish Bhatia

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept was different. The life of the show, Ranvijay, was not a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

This season was different where the new contestants had to pair up with an ex-contestant of the show and they had to play the game together and do all the stunts.

The audience gave thumbs up to the show and loved this season as it's a completely different concept.

Now the show has finally ended, Ashish Bhatia and Nandini have emerged as the winner of the show.

The two gave their best on the show and did all the stunts and reached the finale and lifted the winner title.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ashish and asked him how it was working with Sonu Sood considering earlier he was mentored under Ranvijay, if he would do another reality show post his win, and more.

In the previous season you worked with Ranvijay as a contestant, so how was it sharing space with Sonu Sood?

I was on the show as a contestant first and then became the host so I have interacted with Raanvijay and Nikhil and today I can call them my big brothers. Initially, it was difficult without Ranvijay as we were very used to seeing him around and being under his wings. It took time to get used to Sonu Sood. But within 2-3 days we got the knack of the job and handled everything.

And because of him, this season was so different, no one was fighting or abusing and everyone was very obedient and was listening to him. He became like our Godfather on the show protecting all of us and spreading positive vibes among us.

Are you ready to do another reality show like Bigg Boss or something?

I love to dance and rap and would like to continue doing that. I have many music videos lined up which will be released in a couple of months. The videos that I had made earlier went viral and the audience loved it and that’s how my followers on Social media increased. Shows will come and go but first I will concentrate on my music videos and then would see what show I get in the future and then will decide which one I should take up.

How are you enjoying your victory?

It’s an amazing feeling from being rejected on Roadies audition to being a contestant and getting eliminated and again participating and winning it, the feeling is amazing. I also lost Splitsvilla for a few seconds. On the show, I was betrayed by my own friends and it was so hurtful I trusted them but it was that day that I had to pick a choice and decided to play the game by myself, and from then till the finale, I have played the game all alone and won it on my merit along with my buddy partner Nandini.

My entire family is proud of me and I celebrated in my hometown. The feeling was priceless and I am happy that I could do it with anybody’s help.

