MTV Roadies 18: Exclusive! “Working with Sonu Sood has been the best experience; he is so different from Ranvijay” - Roadies 18 winner Nandini

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept was different. The life of the show, Ranvijay, was not a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

This season was different where the new contestants had to pair up with an ex-contestant of the show and they had to play the game together and do all the stunts.

The audience gave thumbs up to the show and loved this season as it's a completely different concept.

Now the show has finally ended, Ashish Bhatia and Nandini have emerged as the winner of the show.

The two gave their best on the show and did all the stunts and reached the finale and lifted the winner title.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her about her work experience with Sonu Sood, how her boyfriend Jashwanth supported her through this journey and more.

How are you enjoying this moment of your victory?

My parents and family are more overwhelmed and happy about my victory. I have lived this journey as it was my dream to be on roadies. My parents and other family members are so proud of me and are living each moment to the fullest.

How was Sonu Sood, the host of the show?

I have been a big fan of Roadies and the show has created a benchmark. When one thinks about the show they think about Ranvijay but this time things were different as Sonu Sood was the host and he is so different from Ranvijay. We have seen in the previous season how the fights used to happen but in this season the fight happened but the way Sonu Soon handled us was too good. He would come and make us understand and the patience he had was amazing. We have learnt so much from him.

How has your love Jashwanth Bopanna supported you on this show?

The best thing is that we both got selected together. Hence, we could be on this journey together and create memories. Coming on this show helped us know each other in a better way and I can vouch and say that whenever I needed him he was there as a pillar of strength and vice – versa. The best thing is that this show has strengthened our relationship.

