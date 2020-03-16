MTV Roadies 18 : Kya Baat Hai! Kevin Almasifar, Baseer Ali and Ashish Bhatia are the top three finalists of the show ?

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood. The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

The audience had given thumbs up to the show as they could see their favourite ex – roadie’s contestant performing on the show with the new ones.

Now the show is nearing its finale and the contestants have given their best and now finally the show has got its top three finalists.

Kevin Almasifar, Baseer Ali and Ashish Bhatia are the finalists of the show and well deserved as all three of them have played the game very well and they do deserve to be in the finale though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, since the show starred the three of them have been very strong contestants on the show and somewhere the audience did feel that they war to the finale would be between the three of them.

Among these three, one of them one would be the winner of this season.

