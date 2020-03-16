MTV Roadies 18: OH NO! Nandini G and Jaswanth Bopanna talk about Baseer Ali and discuss about how he feels bad about Arushi Dutta’s exit from the show

In an unseen video, we can seen Nandini G and Jaswanth Bopanna talking about Baseer and how he is upset with Arushi Dutta’s elimination and he is more upset with Gaurav as he gave the wrong name where he had been told to vote out Ashish.
Nandini-baseer-Jaswanth

MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood.

The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

In the previous episode, the contestants performed Bungee jumping; and Arushi and Arshvir couldn’t perform the task as they couldn’t finish the tribal dance and were at the camp and hence they are in the danger zone.

In an unseen video, we can see Nandini G and Jaswanth Bopanna talking about Baseer and how he is upset with Arushi Dutta's elimination and he is more upset with Gaurav as he gave the wrong name where he had been told to vote out Ashish.

Jaswanth says that Baseer is broken down and his morale is down and he doesn’t know how to play the game as he felt that he couldn’t save Arushi.

Nandini tells Jaswanth that he should speak to Baseer and should boost his confidence.

About Author

