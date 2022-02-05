MTV Roadies 18 : OMG! Baseer Ali and Kevin Almasifar join hands together to change the dynamics of the game

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood.The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

In the previous episode, we did see how Gaurav and Moose were eliminated from the show as Kevin and Ashish played against Baseer. The contestants did a sand skiing task where Basser and Jaswanth Bopanna won and got the immunity task.

In yesterday’s episode the contestants had to entertain the people of South Africa where they had to dance on Bollywood numbers and whoever wins the task would get special powers.

Ashish Bhatia and Sakshi Sharma won the task and got the immunity and are safe from nomination and plus they would be getting a special power during the elimination task.

With Basser – Jaswanth getting the immunity and Ashish is also safe there could be a possibility that Kevin would be in danger and hence, he goes and shakes hands with Baseer as he knew that if they two play the game the entire dynamics could change.

Baseer also says that once he would want to take the leap of faith with Kevain and play with him and see where the game goes.

