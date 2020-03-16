MTV Roadies 18: OMG! Kavya Khurana warns Sidharth Manoj about Simi Talsania

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood.The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

In the previous episode, the contestants performed Bungee jumping; and Arushi and Arshvir couldn’t perform the task as they couldn’t finish the tribal dance and were at the camp and hence they are in the danger zone.

In an unseen video, Kavya talks to Siddarth about their buddy pair and warns him against Simi and tells him that she is not trustworthy and he shouldn’t be believing her.

She tells him that she is not interested in getting romantically involved with him but he needs to stay away from Simi as his friendship with her is affecting their buddy pair and she doesn’t get time to talk and discuss the game with him and she feels because of Simi their game is getting affected.

Sidarth tries to explain to her that there is nothing like that, and Simi is only a friend to him and nothing more than that.

Well, it seems like Kavya is miffed with the friendship of Sidarth and Simi as she was the one who also nominated him and after that also he goes and speaks to her which she feels isn’t fair.

