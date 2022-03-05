MTV Roadies 18: OMG! Soundous Moufakir and Kevin Almasifar speak about Baseer Ali backstabbing Ashish Bhatia

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood.The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

In the previous episode, Gaurav and Moose were eliminated from the show as Kevin and Ashish played against Baseer. The contestants did a sand-skiing task. Basser and Jaswanth Bopanna won and got the immunity task.

In an unseen video, buddy pair Soundous Moufakir and Kevin Almasifar are talking about Baseer Ali.

Sundous was seen telling Kevin that she asked Baseer why he voted for Ashish as he is a very close friend. Baseer had told her that at times, he gets very sensitive, and that’s why he voted for him.

That’s when Kevin said that this is the way Baseer plays and he is glad that everyone has come to know his game.

