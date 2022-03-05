MTV Roadies 18: OMG! Soundous Moufakir and Kevin Almasifar speak about Baseer Ali backstabbing Ashish Bhatia

Soundous Moufakir and Kevin Almasifar discuss Baseer Ali and how he voted for Ashish even after being good friends with him.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 11:47
MTV Roadies 18: OMG! Soundous Moufakir and Kevin Almasifar speak about Baseer Ali and how he backstabbed Ashish Bhatia

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood.The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

In the previous episode, Gaurav and Moose were eliminated from the show as Kevin and Ashish played against Baseer. The contestants did a sand-skiing task. Basser and Jaswanth Bopanna won and got the immunity task.

In an unseen video, buddy pair Soundous Moufakir and Kevin Almasifar are talking about Baseer Ali.

(ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! MTV Roadies kick-starts shoot for their new season in South Africa)

Sundous was seen telling Kevin that she asked Baseer why he voted for Ashish as he is a very close friend. Baseer had told her that at times, he gets very sensitive, and that’s why he voted for him.

That’s when Kevin said that this is the way Baseer plays and he is glad that everyone has come to know his game.

For more updates on MTV Roadies 18, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ex-Roadies contestants to be a part of the upcoming season?)

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 11:47

