MTV Roadies 18 : Shocking! Arushi Chawla and Arshvir Singh Wahi in danger zone

Arushi and Arshvir might get eliminated in the upcoming episode as they did not perform the task and most probably would be voted out by the cotnestants.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 15:18
ARUSHI / ARSHVIR

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood.

The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

In the previous episode, the contestants performed Bungee jumping where Baseer Ali and Jaswanth Bopanna won the task and won the immunity and are safe from elimination and Arushi and Arshvir  couldn’t perform the task as they couldn’t finish the tribal dance and were at the camp.

( ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ex-Roadies contestants to be a part of the upcoming season? )

Now since the two couldn't finish the task there would be in the danger zone and  there could be a possibility that there could be eliminated from the show and Arushi is disappointed as it not her fault and that Arshvir did not perform and that’s why she is the danger zone and mostly might be eliminated from the show.

Kevin will try his best to save Arushi and his target is Mosse and Gaurav, it will be interesting to see who would be saved and who would be eliminated

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO =READ: Kya Baat Hai! MTV Roadies kick-starts shoot for their new season in South Africa )


 

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini TellyChakkar TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 15:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi: Whoa! Rishi and Lakshmi go to Mahabaleshwar; Malishka follows them
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Sab Satrangi: What! Mannu gets shot and falls on the ground
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi is working like magic. It has managed to gain a large fan base and continues to attract...
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
MUMBAI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood Industries. We have...
INTERESTING! From revealing if she ever dated a fan to rejecting proposals, Gud Se Meetha Ishq actress Pankhuri Awasthy shares some of the craziest secrets
MUMABI: Popular TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy who was away from the small screens for quite some time is now back in...
Shocking! Dipika Kakkar reveals she is dealing with a severe health issue; read to know more
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
WOW! Rashami Desai oozes sheer elegance by donning white outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Also read...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
Latest Video