MTV Roadies 18 : Shocking! Kevin Almasifar to leave the show mid – way and the reason will shock you

Kevin is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he has a massive fan following and the fans want to see him as the winner of the show but it seems like he might leave the show mid way due to health issues.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 16:56
MTV Roadies 18 : Shocking! Kevin Almasifar to leave the show mid – way and the reason will shock you

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie 

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood. The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

The audience had given thumbs up to the show.

Kevin is one of the strongest contestants of the show and he is seen as a potential winner of the show and he has a massive fan following.

Now recently we did see on the show how Kevin’s health detorated and he couldn't perform the stunts.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! MTV Roadies kick-starts shoot for their new season in South Africa

There is news doing the rounds that Kevin might be leaving the show mid way and he won’t be continuing with the show due to health reasons though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, if this news is true then Kevin fans will be left heart broken as they would want to see the young lad win the show.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin will continue on the show and will his health hazards help him win the show?

Do you want to see Kevin as the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more updates on MTV Roadies 18, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ex-Roadies contestants to be a part of the upcoming season?

 

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 16:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MTV Roadies 18 : Shocking! Kevin Almasifar to leave the show mid – way and the reason will shock you
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
EXCLUSIVE! Ahilya Bai fame Aetashaa Sansgiri opens up on her love for seafood, shares about her midnight binges and much more
MUMBAI: Beautiful diva Aetashaa Sansgiri is ruling the TV screen with her performance as Ahilyabai in Sony TV's popular...
Anupama : Wow! Check out Rupali's special connection with this special person of the sets of the show
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
MUST READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein is going the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai way; here’s the PROOF that!
MUMBAI: Over the years, the industry has come up with many beautiful shows, and the chemistry between the lead pairs...
AWESOME! Guess who is the guiding force of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
EXCLUSIVE: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! actor Sohit Soni to be seen in Jio Studio’s Inspector Avinesh starring Randeep Hooda
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also Read: ...
Recent Stories
die
Disheartening! Celebs and their shocking unnatural deaths have left everyone heartbroken
Latest Video