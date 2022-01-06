MTV Roadies 18 : Shocking! Kevin Almasifar to leave the show mid – way and the reason will shock you

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and win the title.

This year, the concept has been changed. The life of the show, Ranvijay, will not be a part of the show. The actor will be replaced by Sonu Sood. The makers of the show have already flown down to South Africa. Finally, the new season has gone on air.

This season, it’s going to be ex-contestants versus new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

The audience had given thumbs up to the show.

Kevin is one of the strongest contestants of the show and he is seen as a potential winner of the show and he has a massive fan following.

Now recently we did see on the show how Kevin’s health detorated and he couldn't perform the stunts.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! MTV Roadies kick-starts shoot for their new season in South Africa

There is news doing the rounds that Kevin might be leaving the show mid way and he won’t be continuing with the show due to health reasons though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, if this news is true then Kevin fans will be left heart broken as they would want to see the young lad win the show.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin will continue on the show and will his health hazards help him win the show?

Do you want to see Kevin as the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more updates on MTV Roadies 18, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ex-Roadies contestants to be a part of the upcoming season?