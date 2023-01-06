MTV Roadies 19 : Aww! Karan Kundrra comes out and supports this gang leader sends love and support; read to know more

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Ex Roadies and winner Hamid Barkzi is the host of the audition round, where he is seen motivating the contestants to give a good audition and to be selected.

Ex – leader of Roadies Karan Kundrra will be seen supporting Prince Narula as they share a brotherhood bond.

He took on to social media and tweeted saying “Abh Kaand se Karega, Prince Narula sab ka swaagat at MTV Roadies. Karm ya Kaand! Teri Jeet Meri Jeet Teri Fateh MERI FATEH!!!”

Abh Kaand se Karega @princenarula88 sab ka swaagat at @MTVRoadies Karm ya Kaand! Teri Jeet Meri Jeet Teri Fateh MERI FATEH!!! @MTVIndia — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 31, 2023

Well, here is no doubt that Karan and Prince share a great bond with each other and now wonder the fans love their bond.

Roadies is all set to go – on air from the 3rd of June on MTV at 7 : 00 pm and fans would get to watch how the gang leaders fight for the best contestant in their team.

