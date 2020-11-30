MTV Roadies Revolution: Abhimanyu Raghav and Akash Verma REFUSE to help Arushi Chawla for SURVIVAL BATTLE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update about popular reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

The previous episode was quite fiery and was filled with twists and turns. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: OMG! Will Arushi Chawla be EVICTED this week?)

The non-immune contestants were asked to form pairs and the eliminations happened in pairs. Arushi Chawla and Sanjay Negi paired together and got most of the votes against them and were eliminated. However, a new twist was introduced and both Arushi and Sanjay will get a chance to perform a survival battle. The one who will win the task will continue in the show while the other will have to bid adieu to the viewers.

For the survival battle, Arushi and Sanjay will have to convince three other contestants to perform along with them. While Sanjay and Arushi started to pitch to the contestants, Akash Verma announced that he will not be able to perform for either of them because he was severely injured.

Arushi went up to Abhimanyu Raghav and asked him if he could perform along with her. However, Abhimanyu replied in negative leaving Arushi disheartened and in tears.

Who do you think will win the survival battle?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: MTV Roadies Revolution: NEW ENTRIES to make the show more exciting)