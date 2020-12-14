MTV Roadies Revolution: Abhimanyu Raghav’s MASTERSTROKE to SAVE best friends Vipin Sahu and Zabi Khan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The previous episode was quite interesting as the Roadies finally got in teams to perform for the rest of the task. Post the entire episode, Sanjay Negi bid an emotional adieu to the audience, paving way for the four gang leaders having three Roadies each in their respective teams.

While Sanjay, Hamid Barkzi, Zabi Khan, Vipin Sahi, and Zabi Khan were all in the danger zone, Abhimanyu Raghav played a smart game to ensure his friends Vipin and Zabi survived in the game.

Since Hamid was injured, he was asked to choose another contestant who would perform on his behalf. Abhimanyu convinced Hamid to let him perform on his behalf and in return, he slyly asked him to save his friends Vipin and Zabi.

Abhimanyu gave an impressive performance leaving Hamid with an upper hand in the vote-out. Adhering to his promise to Abhimanyu, Hamid made sure to not vote for his friends and he rather voted out Sanjay Negi.

Must say, well played Manyu!

