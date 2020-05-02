MTV Roadies Revolution to air NEW EPISODES

MUMBAI: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from the pandemic of Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring fresh updates from the entertainment industry for our avid readers.

Well, the seventeenth season on MTV Roadies also suffered the brunt of COVID-19 lockdown and the shoot of the reality show has been halted. The auditions of the show received great response from the viewers.

The channel recently started the virtual auditions. On the show going digital with its audition, the host Rannvijay said, “Since its inception, 'Roadies' has had a lot of firsts to its credit. Going virtual is another innovative dimension to its iconic journey and speaks volumes of its repute as a reality show. At a time when social distancing has become the norm of life and we have found respite in our phones, 'Roadies LIVE' auditions is a great effort and a well-timed step to reach the youth. This is also a first for me in 17 seasons and I am looking forward to a power-packed experience. To all the young, high-spirited souls, here's your last chance to make the cut and be a part of this exhilarating journey,"

The virtual auditions happened for the entire week and now the content from the same will be telecasted as fresh episodes of MTV Roadies Revolution.

According to a source, the virtual auditions and its telecast is currently being tested and if the team receives impressive response, they would continue with the drill.

You can catch the new episode of MTV Roadies Revolution from today at 7pm.

