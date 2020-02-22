MTV Roadies Revolution: Gear up for Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia’s FIRST FIGHT

MUMBAI: The seventeenth season on MTV Roadies will soon hit the Television screens. The show has an incredible fan-following. The show has been instrumental in giving fame and popularity to many contestants as well inspiring the youth.

The show has begun on TV and the first episode was quite entertaining as well as fiery because Nikhil Chinnapa, Rannvijay Singha and Raftaar blasted on a contestant who confessed shooting a dog.

Well, the show has just started and soon all the fun, entertainment and controversies will roll out. In the upcoming episodes, Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia will lock horns once again and will have their first fight in MTV Roadies Revolution.

The duo has a history of dislike towards each other. Both Neha and Prince are quite competitive and passionate, which is the reason why the often end up arguing with each other.

Have a look at their first fight of this season:

Whom do you support? Neha or Prince? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.