MTV Roadies Revolution: MAJOR TWIST in upcoming VOTE-OUT session

We've been on the forefront in reporting updates about popular youth based reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

As we reported exclusively earlier, contestant Pratibha Singh who was the captain of Neha Dhupia’s gang will be asked to leave the show because of her aggressive behaviour in the ‘Basket Brawl’ task.

Ahead of it, the contestants will face a double vote out.

While from past few weeks there have been double vote outs in the show, this time around there will be a twist even in the double vote out session.

Host Rannvijay Singha will ask the non-immune contestants to form a pair of two and the immune contestants will be asked to vote-out the contestants in a pair.

How will the contestants form pairs?

Who do you think will bid adieu to the show?

Whom are you supporting in the show?

