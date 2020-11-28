MTV Roadies Revolution: NEW ENTRIES to make the show more exciting

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update about popular youth-based reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

This week’s episode is going to be super interesting as contestant Arushi Chawla will be taking a stand against the violence in the Basket Brawl task and will ask the makers to take a strict action against Pratibha Singh. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: MAJOR TWIST in upcoming VOTE-OUT session)

Along with this, Rannvijay will announce a major twist in the vote out session. It will be a double vote-out and to make it more interesting, the non-immune contestants will have to form a pair of two and they will be voted-out in pairs.

Well, the audience will be in for a surprise in the show as three new entries are set to enter the show.

Before you decide that the new entries will be wild card contestants, let us spill the beans about them.

The three contestants won’t be wild card entries. They are the winners of digital contests and will come to interact with the contestants. They will collectively choose one contestant and give them an advantage.

