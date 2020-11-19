MTV Roadies Revolution: Nikhil Chinapa DITCHES Neha Dhupia and TEAMS UP with Varun Sood

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

One of the most popular youth-based reality show MTV Roadies Revolution, is marching towards more interesting yet intense episodes. (Read here: Disappointed with Apoorva Gole’s GAME: Prince Narula on MTV Roadies Revolution)

After one of the most interesting vote-out sessions, Tarandeep Singh and Prakhar Dubey bid an adieu to the viewers as they were the highest voted out contestants.

In the upcoming episode, the survival battle for the contestants will get more intense.

Like every week, host Rannvijay Singha brings another twist to the tale and asks two leaders to form an alliance. While gang leaders Neha Dhupia and Varun Sood will be seen pitching themselves to Nikhil Chinapa, Nikhil will ditch Neha and form an alliance with Varun.

This will lead to Team Prince and Team Neha to unite for the task.

Team Nikhil and Varun will have contestants like Micheal Ajay, Jayant Yadav, Arushi Chawla, Abhimanyu Raghav, Nisha Dhaundiyal, Zabi Khan and Poonam Shah while Team Prince and Neha will have contestants Pratibha Singh, Akash Verma, Apoorva Gole, Sanjay Negi, Hamid Barkzi, Shreya Kalra, Vipin Sahu and Aman Poddar.

Who do you think will win the task?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Sanjay Negi and Hamid Barkazi LOCK HORNS)