MTV Roadies Revolution: Nikhil Chinapa’s EFFORTS go in VAIN

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies Revolution has been entertaining the fans since the day it began. The show is only getting exciting and entertaining with each passing episode.

The host of the show Rannvijay announced a new twist in the vote-out session and asked the non-immune contestants to form pairs in which the votes will be counted. Immediately after hearing out the twist, Nikhil pitched to contestant Zabi Khan and asked him to pair up with Arushi Chawla or Micheal Ajay as Zabi has been in everybody’s good-books and hence people wouldn’t vote against him. However, Zabi analysed and decided to not pair up with either of them. He chose to pair up with Poonam Shah.

Well, later, Shreya Kalra got an advantage of giving two votes. Nikhil yet again tried to safeguard members of his gang and asked Shreya to use the votes wisely and not against his team members. Shreya explained to Nikhil that she hasn’t been his priority in the show and hence he shouldn’t expect loyalty from her. She went ahead to cast both the votes against Arushi.

Arushi and Sanjay did get maximum votes but have a survival battle as their last chance to bounce back in the game.

