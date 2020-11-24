MTV Roadies Revolution: Nikhil Chinapa SUPPORTS Arushi Chawla’s STANCE against Pratibha Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an update from MTV Roadies Revolution.

During the Basket Brawl task, Pratibha Singh and Arushi Chawla who have always been at loggerheads, get a chance to lock horns. According to the other contestants, Pratibha got a little carried away and was too aggressive in her approach. A huge physical fight took place between Pratibha and Arushi. Pratibha then faced a penalty for her aggressive play.

Well, in the upcoming episode, Arushi brings the matter up all over again and demands justice, as she feels that Pratibha intentionally slapped her. She demands that action be taken against her and says, “No action against her would only mean disrespect to me and women in general."

Arushi’s gang leader Nikhil Chinapa also pitched in and gave his point of view. He said, “An apology given in the threat of punishment is not an apology.”

Rannvijay further informs the team that the technical team will watch the footage and will decide if any action has to be taken against Pratibha.

Will Pratibha face dire consequences for her aggressive play?

What are your thoughts on the matter?

