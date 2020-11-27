MTV Roadies Revolution: OMG! Will Arushi Chawla be EVICTED this week?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

As we reported exclusively earlier, contestant Pratibha Singh who was the captain of Neha Dhupia’s gang will be asked to leave the show because of her aggressive behaviour in the ‘Basket Brawl’ task.

Ahead of it, the contestants will face a double vote out.

Well, the buzz is that one of the most popular contestants of this season Arushi Chawla might get evicted this week.

Yes, you heard it right!

Chances are rife that Arushi might get eliminated.

Well, Arushi was also eliminated before in a vote-out session, however, she got another chance in the form of a survival battle due to which she won and survived in the show.

Will Arushi get eliminated from the show? Or will there be yet another chance for herself to stay in the game?

