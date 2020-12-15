MTV Roadies Revolution: Prince Narula OPENLY TARGETS Hamid Barkzi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The previous episode was quite intriguing. After a very interesting task, Sanjay Negi bid adieu to the show which paved the way for permanent gangs.

As we already informed our viewers, after a small gap, Prince Narula will be returning to the show in the upcoming episodes.

With Prince’s entry, the show will march towards more intense game plans and interesting alliances. Prince, who is known for his impeccable strategies in several tasks is all set to win the title of the show along with his gang.

In the upcoming episode, Prince being Prince will make an open announcement about his target in the show. According to the promo, Prince clearly mentions that contestant Hamid Barkzi will be his target.

