MTV Roadies Revolution: Prince Narula WINS the hearts of viewers AGAIN with his gesture

MUMBAI: The seventeenth season on MTV Roadies will soon hit the Television screens. The show has an incredible fan-following. The show has been instrumental in giving fame and popularity to many contestants as well inspiring the youth.

The seventeenth season of the show titled MTV Roadies Revolution have commenced with a thought to curb several societal issues. The auditions of the show went amazingly well and the journey of the contestants have begun.

The auditions of Roadies are always very fiery and difficult. A candidate from Chandigarh came for auditions and in the form, he wrote that he once shot a dog when he was 18 years old. The judges went berserk hearing it and to top it all, the particular contestant was quite arrogant which made Rannvijay Singha, Nikkhil Chinnapa and Raftaar lose their calm.

While the trio were very angry on the contestant, Prince handled the situation nicely. Prince has a connection with the contestant as he was from Chandigarh. Prince calmly had a word with him and ask him to check his words. Later, the reality king also asked the rest of the judges to not extend that contestants interview further.

Prince also asked the contestant to prepare and work on himself until next year’s Roadies auditions.

