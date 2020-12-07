MTV Roadies Revolution: Rannvijay Singha lashes out at Akash Verma and Abhimanyu Raghav in his own STYLE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

After Arushi Chawla and Sanjay Negi’s eviction, the duo was given yet another chance to survive in the game in the form of a task.

For the survival battle, Arushi and Sanjay had to convince three people to perform along with them, among which two were supposed to be contestants and one a gang leader.

Arushi made a point to pitch to most of the contestants but a lot of them denied helping her. She was caught in a fix. Akash Verma and Abhimanyu Singh Raghav claimed that they were injured and wouldn’t be able to perform the task with her.

At the task location, Arushi communicated the same to the host Rannvijay Singh and gang-leaders. This didn’t go down well with Rannvijay and he made a point to give a piece of his mind to Akash and Abhimanyu. He sarcastically told them that it doesn’t suit performers with great physics like Abhimanyu and Akash to skip a task citing the reasons of injuries.

Both Akash and Abhimanyu understood Rannvijay’s point and also felt that the task assigned wasn’t more of physical strength and hence the two were convinced to perform the task.

