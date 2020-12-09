MTV Roadies Revolution: Sanjay Negi BREAKSDOWN

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The viewers witnessed a shocking elimination in the last episode of the show wherein a strong contestant like Arushi Chawla got evicted as she lost the survival battle against Sanjay Negi.

Well, the upcoming episode of the show is going to be quite interesting as soon the contestants will be divided into teams led by the gang leaders consisting of Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood and Neha Dhupia.

There will be yet another vote-out in the upcoming episode. A task will also be conducted for the contestants.

In the turn of events, Sanjay Negi will be seen having an emotional breakdown. In the recent promo released by the channel, Sanjay can be seen breaking down in sobs as he kind of loses hopes of his survival in the show.

Have a look at the video:

Do you think Sanjay is in the danger zone? Or is it something else that bothered Sanjay as he broke down in tears?

