MTV Roadies Revolution: Shreya Kalra-Nisha Dhaundiyal ACCUSE Nikhil Chinapa of showing FAVORITISM towards Micheal Ajay

The previous episode was quite interesting as the Roadies finally got in teams to perform for the rest of the task. Post the entire episode, Sanjay Negi bid an emotional adieu to the audience, paving way for the four gang leaders having three Roadies each in their respective teams.

While the team leaders were asked to pitch and select Roadies for their respective teams, Shreya and Nisha expressed their views on Nikhil Chinapa and his approach.

It so happened that both Nikhil and Neha Dhupia wanted to have Poonam Shah in their teams and thus the decision was with Poonam as to which team she would like to choose. In order to help her friend Poonam, Shreya budged in and asked her to choose wisely between Nikhil and Neha as Nikhil only favours his captain Micheal from his team and doesn’t appreciate other members. Poonam gave it a thought and considered Shreya’s indirect suggestion and marched towards Neha’s gang.

Later, Nisha Dhaundiyal too agreed with Shreya and claimed that Nikhil does favouritism and dwells on people’s mistakes for a long time and loses trust in them because of one small mistake.

