MTV Roadies Revolution: Vipin DISAPPOINTED with Sanjay Negi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update about the popular reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

The previous episode was quite fiery and was filled with twists and turns. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: NEW ENTRIES to make the show more exciting)

After Arushi Chawla and Sanjay Negi’s vote-out, a new twist was introduced, and now both Arushi and Sanjay will get a chance to perform a survival battle. The one who will win the task will continue in the show while the other will have to bid adieu to the viewers.

For the survival battle, Arushi and Sanjay will have to convince three other contestants to perform along with them.

Sanjay shares a bond with Vipin Sahu. However, he chose Akash Verma over Vipin to perform along with him leaving Vipin disappointed.

As Sanjay announces Akash’s name as one of the contestants to perform along with him, Vipin loses his cool and expresses his disappointment while Sanjay tries to explain to him that it’s a do or die situation for him.

Who do you think will win the survival battle?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Do you want to see Roadies Revolution fame Akash Verma and Sapna Malik in the show?)