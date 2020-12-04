MTV Roadies Revolution: WHAT! Arch rival Apoorva Gole volunteers to perform with Arushi Chawla?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update about popular reality show MTV Roadies Revolution.

After Arushi Chawla and Sanjay Negi’s vote-out, a new twist was introduced, and now both Arushi and Sanjay will get a chance to perform a survival battle. The one who will win the task will continue in the show, while the other will have to bid adieu to viewers. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: Arushi Chawla and Apoorva Gole’s YET ANOTHER ARGUMENT)

For the survival battle, Arushi and Sanjay will have to convince three people to perform along with them, among which two will be contestants and one will be gang leader.

While Arushi made a point to pitch to many contestants but a lot of them denied helping her. She was caught in a fix.

Well, quite an unexpected event will happen is the upcoming episode as Arushi gets a pitch from her arch rival Apoorva Gole.

Yes, you heard it right!

Apoorva pitches to Arushi and asks her if she wants her to be a part of the task.

How will Arushi react to this?

Is Apoorva genuinely wanting to help Arushi or is it a part of her game-plan?

What are your thoughts on the upcoming task?

