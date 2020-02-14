MTV Roadies Revolution: When a HOUSEWIFE auditioned to become a ROADIE

MUMBAI: One of the longest running and most successful reality shows MTV Roadies will soon come up with the seventeenth edition of the show. TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about MTV Roadies Revolution. Another year, another journey of adventure and thrill- this time, with a purpose! Gear up for yet another milestone as India’s longest running reality show is back with its 17th season. With an aim to trigger social impact.

Starting 15th February, every Saturday 7PM on MTV, Roadies Revolution will celebrate the undying zeal of a Roadie coupled with their willingness to bring about tangible progress in society.

The show is in its 17th season and has inspired millions of people. It is a myth that Roadies is only for youth. Time and again the show has proved that even mature contestants with stable careers prefer to be on the show.

One of the shocking contestants to audition for MTV Roadies Revolution is a housewife. Dressed in a saree, a housewife came to the auditions to become a roadie. She claimed that likes the entire competitive environment of Roadies and the tasks increases the excitement levels.

Have a look at the video:

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.