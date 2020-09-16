MTV Roadies Revolution: Will Prince Narula’s team WIN the ‘Haddipa Games’ task?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an update from MTV Roadies Revolution.

The show has been entertaining the fans since the time it began.

(Read here: Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singha SUPPORT Neha Dhupia in MTV Roadies Revolution)

In the previous episodes, the team travelled to the other location and the task was called ‘Haddipa Games’. While the half part of the task has been telecast, the latter half will be shown in the upcoming episode. After the end of the half task, Prince Narula’s team consisting of Akash Verma, Srishti Sudhera, Aman Podar and Tarandeep Singh are in the lead.

Well, the buzz is that even in the second half of the game, Prince’s team would perform extremely well and might win the task.

The makers have planned exciting episodes for the fans as soon four wildcard entrants will enter the show. Bhawish Madan, Tania Hussein, Poonam Shah and Prakhar Dubey will be entering the show soon.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Rapper Raftaar tests Covid-19 positive)