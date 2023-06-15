MTV Roadies Season 13: OMG! Gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty at loggerheads; the actress demands an apology actor says “ Why should I apologise I am not your friend”

The new season of MTV Roadies has begun and the audience has given a thumbs up, and now in the upcoming episode Prince and Rhea will have a tiff and the actress will warn the actor to not talk to her.
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19

MUMBAI :  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the show.

The show has begun and the audience is loving the audition process, where the judges are confused as to who to select in their team.

The audience has given a thumbs-up to the show and is excited for the season.

In the new promo of the show, Prince is seen having a huge argument with Rhea over choosing a contestant.

( ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula labels Gautam Gulati as ‘Fake’

He wants the respected contestant in his team but then he needs to get the heads of Rhea and Gautam for that.

But they seemed to not be convinced, but Prince doesn’t give up and he is seen trying to convince them.

On the other hand, Rhea will warn Prince that if he speaks in this tone then she wouldn’t live to speak to him and that he should apologize to her for the way he has spoken to her.

But then Prince in return tells her that she is not her friend and he doesn’t owe her an apology or anything and that his voice is such.

Rhea tells him to keep quiet and to go ahead with the shoot as she doesn’t want to talk with him the entire season.

Well, seems like this season is going to be an adventurous one and the fights have begun between the leaders already.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula labels Gautam Gulati as ‘Fake’

 
 

