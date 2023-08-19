MTV Roadies Season 19 : Aww! Rhea Chakraborty spills the beans on her friendship with Gautam Gulti

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

Rhea is one of the gang leaders of the show and she is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing about her whereabouts.

Recently, she took the Q and A round on Social media where one of her fans asked her what is the bond she shared with Gautam Gulati, the actress said "He is the sweetest, nicest friend. He is very inspiring and kind and full of entertainment"

Well, there is no doubt that the two share a great bond with each other as on the show we have seen how they have each other's back.

