MTV Roadies Season 19: Exciting! 4 wild card entries to be seen on Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula’s show soon

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and now there is some exciting news for the fans of the show. Four wild card entries will be making their way into the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 12:00
MTV Roadies

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie. However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title. This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Also Read- MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! No elimination to take place in the upcoming episode, all contestants safe

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and now there is some exciting news for the fans of the show. Four wild card entries will be making their way into the show. They will be giving the current contestants a tough fight. 

Now, here’s the list of the wild card entries;

Akriti Negi-She is an influencer and cabin crew, Naveen Kumar- She is an influencer, actor-model, as well as fitness trainer. Leeza Basumatary- She is a model, actor and Delhi based  YouTuber, and Anmol Dhawan- He is a professional fitness boxer and a personal trainer. They are soon to embark on a challenging journey after gaining victory on the Roadies Battleground. 

ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

Meanwhile the gang leaders and Roadies will have to make the choice of who to take into their gang and who to send home. This week, Gary from Prince Narula’s gang got eliminated. 

Are you excited for the upcoming episode? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

