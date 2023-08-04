MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati to be the gang leader in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati might be seen as the gang leader in the upcoming season, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Post, Bigg Boss 8 Gautam hasn’t been part of many projects and he was seen with Salman in the movie “Radhe”

The fans are excited to see him on the show where he would be mentoring the contestants on the show and he would be seen along with Sonu Sood.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

The last season didn’t have any gang leaders and everyone was playing according to their mindset, but this time they are back.

Well, this will be the first time that gang leaders will be playing along with the host Sonu Sood.

Are you excited to see Gautam as the new gang leader in MTV Roadies Season 19?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Prince Narula is one of the confirmed gang leaders of the upcoming season





