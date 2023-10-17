MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! “I have a reality show in pipeline but if its Bigg Boss Season 17, I can’t confirm anything as of now”, MTV Roadies Season 19 winner Vashu Jain

MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season and Sonu Sood was the host of the show.

The show has come to an end and from Rhea Chakraborty’s gang Vashu Jain emerged as the winner of the show.

No doubt he played the game well and hence he became the winner of the show.

(ALSO READ ; MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! Shayan Siddiqui speaks about his views on Rhea Chakraborty and reveals if he would do Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vashu and asked him if he would do a reality show in future and he also spoke about Rhea and what kind of a gang leader she is.

You have had an up and down journey in Roadies, did you at any time feel that why you did this show?

I never had this negative thought about why I did this show. I believed in myself and I knew if today I am making a mistake then I would learn from it and not repeat it again and I did this in my journey.

From the gang leaders who was the coolest and whom did you get scared off?

I was a bit scared of Prince and he was cool also because he used to handle things in that way.

What do you have to say about the fight between Prince and Gautam on the show?

I feel that Prince used to guide Gautam as he was new to roadies but Gautam used to take in some other way and misunderstand him and he doesn’t like it and these things kept happening. When two Bigg Boss winners, two egoistic people, obviously it would be a clash as they wouldn’t be friends for sure.

How was your experience working with your team leader Rhea Chakraborty ?

Rhea is very smart and throughout the journey she played it smart and whenever she saw two people fighting she knew there wasn’t any use of getting in between them and she played smart there. The one thing she did was she made an alliance with Prince and Gautam’s team and in between only Prince and Gautam used to get stuck she used to get away.

In future would like to be part of any other reality show?

This show has just over and I have some shows lined up if I get any opportunity I would do a reality show, but just want to say that soon I will be part of a show but I can’t confirm whether its Bigg Boss Season 17 as I don’t want to say anything as I feel until things don’t materialize I shouldn’t speak about it.

Well, there is no doubt that Vashu is the winner as he did play the game well and aced all the tasks.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! Shayan Siddiqui speaks about his views on Rhea Chakraborty and reveals if he would do Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13)