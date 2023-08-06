MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla season 13 contestant Gary Lu selected, joins Prince Narula’s group

The new season of MTV Roadies Season 19 has begun and the audience are super excited with the gang leaders' concept coming back. Gary Lu has been selected as the contestant of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 15:03
Gary Lu selected for this new season joins Prince Narula’

MUMBAI :MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

ALSO READ :  MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

Ex Roadies and winner Hamid Barkzi is the host of the audition round, where he is seen motivating the contestants to give a good audition.

The new season has begun and the audience are excited to watch the gang leaders with host Sonu Sood.

This time, the gang leaders have to bid for their favorite contestant. The highest bidder would have their favourite contestant in their team.

We have seen Prince and Gautam at loggerheads and they almost selected their gang members.

Now, MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestant Gary Lu gave an audition for the show and he finally got selected. He joined Prince Narula’s team.

Well, this season is going to be a tough one as the fights wouldn’t only take place between contestants, but gang leaders as well.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

 

 

 


    


    
   

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Pooja Gor Jay Dudhane Poonam Pandey Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Manraj Singh Sharma Abhijeet Sawant Awez Darbar Mahesh Poojari Munawar Faisal Shaik Jannat Zubair Gary Lu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 15:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama decodes the relationship between Anuj and Malti Devi
MUMBAI:   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'
MUMBAI:Filmmaker and dance choreographer Remo D'Souza is gearing up for the new season of 'Dance+'. He said that the...
'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol 2 winner
MUMBAI :  Leading Tollywood star Allu Arjun has crowned Soujanya Bhagavathula as the winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2.The...
OTT streaming of Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Custody' locked for June 9
MUMBAI :  Prime Video on Wednesday announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Telugu action thriller '...
Sumbul Touqeer to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video
MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who has become a household name post her stint in the 'Bigg Boss' house, is all geared up...
Whoa! Adipurush digital rights bought by THIS OTT platform for a whopping Rs 250 crores
MUMBAI: Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Whoa! Adipurush digital rights bought by THIS OTT platform for a whopping Rs 250 crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
future of dance
Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'
Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol
'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun crowns Telugu Indian Idol 2 winner
Saniya for her next music video
Sumbul Touqeer to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video
Swastik Production
Exclusive! Swastik Production’s Hum Rahein Na Rahe Hum on Sony TV to go off-air?
Aditya Deshmukh
Exclusive! Lag Jaa Gale’s Aditya Deshmukh roped in for Rashmi Sharma’s Suhagan on Colors?
MANAS AWASTH
Exclusive! Manas Awasthi to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!