MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla season 13 contestant Gary Lu selected, joins Prince Narula’s group

MUMBAI :MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Ex Roadies and winner Hamid Barkzi is the host of the audition round, where he is seen motivating the contestants to give a good audition.

The new season has begun and the audience are excited to watch the gang leaders with host Sonu Sood.

This time, the gang leaders have to bid for their favorite contestant. The highest bidder would have their favourite contestant in their team.

We have seen Prince and Gautam at loggerheads and they almost selected their gang members.

Now, MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestant Gary Lu gave an audition for the show and he finally got selected. He joined Prince Narula’s team.

Well, this season is going to be a tough one as the fights wouldn’t only take place between contestants, but gang leaders as well.





