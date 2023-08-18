MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! "Prince Narula has a very bad habit of bringing people down and hence, he provokes Gautam in order to make his gang win the show, that's the reason he hasn't won" - Rupa Singh

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Rupa Singh was a contestant of the show and she was quite strong. The audience did think that she would go ahead, but unfortunately she was eliminated from the show and her journey came to an end.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rupa and asked her if she would be interested in Khatron Ke Khiladi and what are her opinions on Prince - Gautam and Rhea's fight.

Would you like to do Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and are you interested in becoming an actress?

I always play Khatron Ke Khiladi in real life as I deal with a lot of wild animals. It is the show I would like to be a part of, it is on my bucket list. I don't want to do Splitsvilla. I have been getting modelling assignments.

What do you have to say about the fights that Prince, Gautam and Rhea used to have?

I haven't seen such bad fights, but Prince Narula used to provoke Gautam a lot. Gautam doesn't speak that much. But, when he gets angry, he loses the plot. I used to like Prince, but I noticed this habit of him provoking. I don't like Prince for this reason and I simply can't impress him. Why should you provoke anyone?

Which is the one gang leader you liked, the one you were afraid of?

I wasn't afraid of anyone. I wanted to go in Prince' team, but not anymore. Prince is such a person that to take his gang ahead, he can bring anyone down. That is not a right thing to do. One should play it gracefully and not like this. He has this habit of bringing down people to win and hence, till now, his gang hasn't won. As far as the rest of the two gang leaders are considered, my gang leader used to tell me to calm down and not speak much. He is a good human being. Rhea is good too, and he is fair and graceful.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupa was a very strong contestant on the show but unfortunately, her journey came to an end.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula