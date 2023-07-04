MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Prince Narula is one of the confirmed Gang leaders of the upcoming season

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and in the new promo he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon the show will go on air.

This season the concept of Gang leaders is back and three of them would join Sonu Sood for the auditions of the upcoming season.

As per sources, Prince Narula is one of the confirmed gang leaders of the show and he is back for this season.

The last season didn’t have any gang leaders and everyone was playing according to their mindset.

But now the fans would get to see Prince Narula back as the gang leader and he would be guiding and mentoring the contestants on the show.

Well, this will be the first time that gang leaders will be playing along with host Sonu Sood.

