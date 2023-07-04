MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Prince Narula is one of the confirmed Gang leaders of the upcoming season

The new season of MTV Roadies will be beginning soon and in the latest promo Sonu Sood has come out and revealed that the upcoming season is going to be tougher than the previous one. As per sources, Prince Narula will be returning back as the gang leader of the new season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 18:52
Prince Narula

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and in the new promo he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

(ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon the show will go on air.

This season the concept of Gang leaders is back and three of them would join Sonu Sood for the auditions of the upcoming season.

As per sources, Prince Narula is one of the confirmed gang leaders of the show and he is back for this season.

The last season didn’t have any gang leaders and everyone was playing according to their mindset.

But now the fans would get to see Prince Narula back as the gang leader and he would be guiding and mentoring the contestants on the show.

Well, this will be the first time that gang leaders will be playing along with host Sonu Sood.

Are you excited to see Prince as the new gang leader in MTV Roadies Season 19?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Prince Narula
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 18:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Mahasangam episode to take place between Faltu and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:These days channels are bringing the Mahasangam episode between shows in order to increase the TRPs and to keep...
Katha Ankahee: Destiny Plans! Viaan plans to befriend Katha's son, Unaware of the truth
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood
MUMBAI:      A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie came to Mumbai and it...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:      TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood

Latest Video

Related Stories
Lock Upp Season 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu to participate in the show?
became the pillar
Awesome! Watch how it all went down when Anupama's kids became the pillar of support to her
JANNAT / FAISU
Lovely! Fans celebrate the anniversary of Faisu and Jannat’s friendship
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhi Rana to participate in the upcoming season?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Surbhi Chandna to participate in the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Surbhi Chandna to participate in the show?