MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Rhea Chakraborty is the new gang leader of the show

The new season of MTV Roadies will be beginning soon and in the latest promo, Sonu Sood reveals that the upcoming season is going to be tougher than the previous one. As per sources, Rhea Chakraborty is the new gang leader of the upcoming season.
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

As per sources, Rhea Chakraborty is the new gang leader of the upcoming season. 

She would be joining Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula as the gang leader in the upcoming season. 

The fans are excited to see her on the show where she would be mentoring the contestants on the show and she would be seen along with Sonu Sood.

ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/mtv-roadies-season-19-exclusive-the-new-season-of-the-show-will-be-beginning-soon-230324?amp )

The last season didn’t have any gang leaders and everyone was playing according to their mindset, but this time they are back.

Well, this will be the first time that gang leaders will be playing along with the host Sonu Sood.

Are you excited to see Gautam as the new gang leader in MTV Roadies Season 19?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/mtv-roadies-season-19-exclusive-pratik-sehajpal-the-first-mentor-join-sonu-sood-the 

