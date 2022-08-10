MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Sonu Sood to host the upcoming season? Raanvijay wouldn’t return?

The new season of Roadies will begin soon and now there are reports doing the rounds that Sonu Sood will be hosting this season too, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Sonu Sood to host the upcoming season

MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

 However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.
 
The last season was ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

 As per sources, Sonu Sood will be hosting the show once again and there are reports doing the rounds that Rannvijay Singha wouldn’t be returning back.

The last season the audience gave thumbs up to Sonu as the host of the show and they did like him but many, they did miss Rannvijay.

The fans are waiting for the new season and would want to know who would be the contestants.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 12:08

