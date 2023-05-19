MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! This is when the new season will be launched with Sonu Sood as the host, along with Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati as the new leaders of the show

The new season of MTV Roadies has begun and Gautam Gulati is the new gang leader, along with Prince and Rhea. As per sources, the show will begin on this date and fans are super excited for the new season.
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

( ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon

He also informed the fans and audiences that auditions have begun and soon, the show will go on air.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

As per sources, the show will begin on 3rd June 2023 on MTV, and it will be telecasted Saturdays and Sundays at 7 : 00 pm.

Well, the fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of MTV Roadies and are excited to watch the new roadies perform the tasks impressively. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

 

 

