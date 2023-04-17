MTV Roadies Season 19: Kya Baat Hai! Gautam Gulati shares his journey from being humiliated during auditions to being the gang leader of the show

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on a journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon, the show will go on air.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Gautam shared a throwback video where he was humiliated by the judge’s back then on the show when he came for the auditions and how today he is a gang leader on the same show.

He shared the video and captioned it saying “Har us ghar mein ‘ MITHAYI ‘ jayegi jaha se Awaaz ayi thi ki Tujhse nahi hoga”

Well, there is no doubt that the Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication.

