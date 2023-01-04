MTV Roadies Season 19: Kya Baat Hai! Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Gautam Gulati are the few celebrities who might join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season

The new season of MTV Roadies will be beginning soon and in the latest promo Sonu Sood has revealed that this season will be bigger than the previous one. As per sources, a few celebrities are going to join Sonu Sood in the show.
MTV Roadies Season 19

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

The new season will air soon and once again Sonu Sood will be reprising his position as a host of the show.

In the promo he told that the upcoming season would be tougher than the previous one,  and more people will joining him in the show.

(ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon)

There have been reports of Pratik Sejapal,  Shiv Thakare,  Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the few names that are doing the rounds who must be seen in the show along with Sonu Sood.

There could be a possibility that they would guide the contestants in each episode, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there are some surprises in the upcoming episode of the show and it will be interesting to see who would be the special judge along with Sonu Sood soon.

Who would you like to see in the show?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 14:15

